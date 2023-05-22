BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several local and state leaders were at Temple Emanu-El in Birmingham Monday for the dedication of the Alabama Holocaust Education Center.

Those in attendance for the ceremony were Gov. Kay Ivey, U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and others.

The center trains educators on how to teach the Holocaust, where over 6 million Jews were killed across Europe during World War II. Currently, over 1,500 teachers have received this instruction, and 100,000 students have been educated on the Holocaust through this center.