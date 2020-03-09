LCS keel laying Tuesday at Austal

The future USS Canberra will be the 15th LCS built in Mobile

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs will be in Mobile Tuesday for the keel laying ceremony of the future USS Canberra (LSC 30) at Austal USA.

Marise Payne was previously an Australian senator, and Minister for Defence, before being appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2018.

The future Canberra is the fifteenth Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship built by Austal in Mobile. Canberra is the capital of Australia, home country of Austal. Five Littoral Combat Ships are currently under construction at Austal’s shipyard in Mobile, Ala.

The Navy previously had a ship named the USS Canbera. It was a cruiser that was in commission from 1943 to 1971.