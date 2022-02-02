MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For literally millions of Alabamians, doing away with the state sales tax on groceries could provide some needed relief to rising prices.

Republican State Representative Mike Holmes of Wetumpka is sponsoring a bill in the house that would repeal the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries. That’s 4 percent. He said he did it because as the grocery buyer in his house, he’s seen prices rise dramatically. And he says right now the state is flush with cash.

“Our revenue stream has gone up almost 30 percent and that’s driven by several things, but we’ve just got lots more money than we had to spend,” said Holmes.

That’s on top of hundreds of millions in federal American Rescue plan money a special session of the legislature dealt with last week.

But there are other reasons that it just may be time to repeal the sales tax on groceries in Alabama. The Alabama Policy Institute says Alabama is one of only a handful of states still taxing groceries.

“Alabama is one of only 13 states in the nation that currently taxes groceries at any level at all,” said Phil Williams from the A.P.I.. “And within that, you have to look at what the sales tax rate is for the state itself. Alabama has a maximum amount of 4 cents on the dollar for a sales tax rate. We’re one of only three states in the nation that charges the most we can on groceries.”

The grocery tax raises about a half-billion dollars a year for the education trust fund, which is why lawmakers have balked at repealing it without raising other revenue to fill the gap. But Holmes says his bill doesn’t do that. It’s a straight repeal.

A.P.I says it’s keeping score on just who in the legislature supports the proposed repeal of the grocery tax. The bipartisan bill has more than a dozen co-sponsors. Another bill originating in the Senate also proposes eliminating the state tax on groceries. But that bill would raise taxes in other areas to offset the loss of revenue.

If the legislature approves the bill and the Governor signs it, the repeal would go into effect Sept. 1, 2022.