LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 39-year-old man from Town Creek was arrested on multiple drug-related charges on February 4.

The sheriff’s office said it was through their investigation into several drug sales in the area that they developed Timothy Mayes as a suspect.

Narcotics agents along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team carried out search warrants at multiple locations within the county of February 4 that were relative to Mayes.

Authorities said before the search warrants were conducted, Mayes had been seen moving large bags from one residence to another. They later determined he was trying to move drug-related evidence.

Agents reportedly found 20 pounds of marijuana, over 20 grams of methamphetamine, more than 11 grams of cocaine and prescription Norco pills during the searches. Several guns and drug-related paraphernalia were also discovered.

Lawrence County authorities said Mayes was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash, which was also taken pending court proceedings.

Mayes was taken into custody and charged with trafficking marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.