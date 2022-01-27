HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Comedic legend Kevin Hart will visit Huntsville next month, as the actor announced a full line of performances.
Hart is scheduled for three shows at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall. Two of those will be on Saturday, February 19 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the third performance set for Sunday, February 20 at 7 p.m.
Other shows on his tour will be held across the country, including California, Texas, Mississippi, Arizona and New Mexico.
The last tour Hart made was between 2017 and 2018, his “Irresponsible Tour.”
Earlybird tickets went on sale Wednesday. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. January 27. Tickets range in price by seating options and can be purchased here.
Hungry for more laughs? Several comedians are scheduled to perform across Alabama throughout 2022. A few of those shows include:
- Deray Davis: Jan. 28-30, various times at Stand Up Live, Huntsville
- Darci Lynne: Jan. 30, 3 p.m. at BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham
- Chico Bean: Feb. 4-6, various times at the Comedy Club Stardome, Hoover
- Laughing for Love Comedy Tour (Kountry Wayne, LiL’ Duval, DC Young Fly, Gary Owen): Feb. 10, 8 p.m. at VBC, Huntsville
- Mick Foley: Feb. 10 in Mobile, Feb. 11 in Birmingham, Feb. 15 in Huntsville
- Ali Siddiq: Feb. 10-12 various times at the Comedy Club Stardome, Hoover
- Bert Kreischer: Feb. 17, 7 & 9:30 p.m. at VBC, Huntvsille, March 4, 7 p.m. at BJCC, Birmingham
- Cory Michaelis & Andrew Rivers: Feb. 20, 7 p.m. at the Alabama Music Box, Mobile
- Miz Cracker: Feb. 26, 8 p.m. at Lyric Theatre, Birmingham
- Brad Williams: March 4-6, various times at the Comedy Club Stardome, Hoover
- Andrew Schulz: March 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre, Birmingham
- Katt Williams: March 11, 8 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center, Mobile, April 30, 8 p.m. at the VBC, Huntsville
- Brian Regan: March 19, 8 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre, Birmingham
- Jim Gaffigan: March 28, 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, Tallapoosa
- John Mulaney: April 3, 7 p.m. at the BJCC, Birmingham
- Jeff Dunham: April 6, 7 p.m. at the BJCC, Birmingham
- Bill Burr: April 7, 7 p.m. at the BJCC, Birmingham
- Carlos Mencia: April 15-16, various times at the Comedy Club Stardome, Hoover
- Mike Epps: April 16, 8 p.m. at the BJCC, Birmingham, April 30, 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, Tallapoosa
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: April 22, 8 p.m. at the BJCC, Birmingham
- Taylor Tomlinson: April 22, 7 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre, Birmingham
- Chelsea Handler: May 13, 8 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre, Birmingham
- James Gregory: May 12-14, various times at the Comedy Club Stardome, Hoover
- Tom Segura: May 15, 8 p.m. at the BJCC, Birmingham
- Kathleen Madigan: June 9-11, various times at Stand Up Live, Huntsville
- Leanne Morgan: June 25, 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre, Birmingham, Aug. 20, 4 p.m. at the VBC, Huntsville
- Weird Al Yankovic: Aug. 19, 8 p.m. at the VBC, Huntsville, Aug. 20, 8 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre, Birmingham
For more events taking place at the Von Braun Center, visit their website here.