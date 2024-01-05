FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County authorities say a man wanted for a September murder in Louisville, Kentucky was found and arrested in Florence.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals in Kentucky reached out to the U.S. Marshal Task Force in North Alabama to let them know that a murder suspect was supposedly in the Florence area.

Deputies and task force agents located 37-year-old Lamarr Jones at an apartment complex on Darby Drive Tuesday.

He was arrested and charged with one count of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2023, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky responded to a call about a shooting. A man with gunshot wounds was found at the scene, and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.