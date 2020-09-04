Kanye West won’t be on Alabama ballot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite his presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West will not be on the general election ballot in Alabama Nov. 3.
According to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, the deadline to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot was back in August. West’s team did not meet the deadline to file the appropriate papers.
In recent days, West has been kicked off the ballot in several states, namely Arizona and Virginia, according to CNN.
According to The Hill, West has met the requirements to get his name on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont. In addition, West has pending applications in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Tennessee.
West announced his presidential campaign July 4.
