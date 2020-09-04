Kanye West won’t be on Alabama ballot

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West’s candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite his presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West will not be on the general election ballot in Alabama Nov. 3.

According to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, the deadline to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot was back in August. West’s team did not meet the deadline to file the appropriate papers.

In recent days, West has been kicked off the ballot in several states, namely Arizona and Virginia, according to CNN.

According to The Hill, West has met the requirements to get his name on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont. In addition, West has pending applications in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Tennessee.

West announced his presidential campaign July 4.

LATEST STORIES: