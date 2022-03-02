MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Alabama this weekend to commemorate a key moment of the civil rights movement.

Harris will speak in Selma at an event marking the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” That was the day in 1965 when white police attacked Black voting rights marchers in that Alabama city.

Harris will also take part in the annual event’s symbolic march across the bridge.

On March 7, 1965, Alabama state troopers beat and tear-gassed hundreds of demonstrators. Outrage over the beatings helped galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act later that year.