LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lawrence County jury has found a Hatton man guilty of three charges related to a toddler’s death in 2014 – but not guilty of murder.

Evan Woodrow Berryman was charged with capital murder and three counts of aggravated child abuse in connection to the 2014 death of 18-month-old Ian Calhoun, the son of Berryman’s then-girlfriend Chelsea Fike.

Berryman was arrested in March of 2016 following an investigation into the child’s death.

On Monday, a jury found Berryman guilty of two counts of aggravated child abuse and one lesser charge of child abuse.

Chelsea Fike is charged with reckless murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection to her son’s death. No trial date has been set in her case.

A sentencing hearing for Berryman has been scheduled for May 25.