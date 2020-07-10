“Jumped on me, choked me”, protection order filed days before body discovered in shallow grave

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — New details are surfacing after a missing woman was found dead in a shallow grave near Beatrice Wednesday night.

News 5 first reported the disturbing discovery Thursday morning after confirming with Sheriff Tom Boatwright that the search for Stephanie Rivers Simpson was over.

“The grave was covered with pine straw. You could tell the area had been dug out. Pine straw was covered over the top of the grave. Trash was on top of it,” said Sheriff Tom Boatwright.

Court documents obtained by News 5 show Simpson filed a protection order against her husband on June 30th. On July 3rd her family reported her missing.

In her own words, Simpson stated “jumped on me, choked me, held his arm on my neck”.

“I just want him removed from the residence,” she also added when filing the documents.

Court records show her husband was served the order over the weekend. News 5 learned Thursday a family member is in custody, but formal charges were not filed at last check. We’ve reached back out to Sheriff Boatwright for comment, but so far we have not heard back.

