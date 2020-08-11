Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Gov. Ivey’s mask order

MONGTOMGERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Montgomery County Judge Greg Griffin has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Kay Ivey statewide mask order.
The lawsuit was filed by three Alabama residents who were challenging Ivey’s authority to order people to wear masks.
The plaintiffs plan to appeal ruling.
