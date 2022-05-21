JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University football offensive coordinator Calvin Magee died on Friday. He was 59 years old.

Magee had signed on to coach the Gamecocks in December to team up with head coach Rich Rodriguez once again. The two had previously worked together in tandem at three other schools in Michigan, West Virginia and Arizona. Magee also coached tight ends at Ole Miss while Rodriguez was the offensive coordinator.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee,” Rodriguez said. “Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family – wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother.”

Before joining the JSU staff, Magee had been the running backs coach for the Duke Blue Devils during the 2021 season. He had spent 25 years coaching collegiate football for eight schools before coming to JSU. Magee was also named the AFCA’s Assistant Coach of the Year in 2007 while at WVU.

Before coaching, Magee spent time as an All-American tight end at Southern University in the early 80s before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were played for four seasons. In 2000, he was inducted into the Southern University Hall of Fame.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of Coach Magee, who touched many lives in just a few months here at Jacksonville State University,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Rose and his wonderful family, our football staff and student-athletes and the countless people that he has impacted over his playing and coaching career.”

Funeral arrangements will be made at a later time.