WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to two charges in federal court.

Joshua James, of Arab, was charged with a range of counts from seditious conspiracy to assaulting and resisting officers. On Wednesday, James pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. The other charges were dismissed.

The seditious conspiracy indictment alleged James and several others conspired to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021.

The plea deal includes his commitment to assist prosecutors.

James had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

James, a U.S. Army veteran, was linked to the Oath Keepers group.

Prosecutors argued James was part of an organized effort leading up to and during the Capitol attack. Prosecutors allege the group James was involved with discussed bringing and storing weapons and coordinated movements on Jan. 6.

Read the full statement of offense here:

In James’ plea agreement prosecutors noted there wasn’t a sentencing guideline for “seditious conspiracy.” They argued the law directs the court to use the most similar charge, when available. The plea agreement says both sides agreed the “most analogous offense to seditious conspiracy is Treason,” in the federal code.

Read the full plea agreement here:

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each charge.