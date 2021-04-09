John Merrill should step down amid affair scandal, Alabama radio hosts ‘Matt & Val’ say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The hosts of a Birmingham radio show are calling for the resignation of Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill amid controversy surrounding his alleged extramarital affair.

Matt Murphy and Valerie Vining, co-hosts of the Birmingham radio show “The Talk 99.5,” told CBS 42 Sec. of State John Merrill should step down amid allegations of his affair with a 44-year-old woman.

Merrill joined the “Matt & Val” show earlier this week to speak about the installation of voting kiosks in Montgomery. However, as the affair allegations surfaced, the two talk show hosts approached him about it. Merrill initially denied the allegations, but he rejoined Murphy on air later in the day and admitted to the affair.

“I’ve known John a long time. I reached out to him and told him, on a personal level, that I’m happy to help him anyway we can and get the family help he needed,” Murphy said. “But at the same time, I felt that he lost the trust of the people of the state of Alabama and as great of a Secretary of State he has been, it would be in the best interest of the state that he stepped down.”

Merrill has yet to comment on how he plans to address the controversy.