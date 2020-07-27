WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Sunday John Lewis’ casket crossed over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. 55 years ago the bridge became a landmark in the civil rights movement. After the casket crossed the bridge it was brought to the capital where Alabamians could pay their respects.
Monday, July 27, the casket was transferred from Montgomery to Washington D.C. where he will lie until Tuesday.
On Wednesday, July 29, A ceremony will be held at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda at 2 p.m. Lewis will lie in state from 3-7 p.m.
Lewis’ funeral is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Lewis died on July 17, 2020 at the age of 80.
LATEST STORIES
- John Lewis’ funeral set for Thursday
- Pet of the Week: Spoiled little dachshund puppy, Taz
- Couple wearing swastika masks at Walmart cited by police
- NBC resets focus for Tokyo while looking ahead to Beijing
- Mike Ditka tells anthem protesters to ‘get the hell out of the country’