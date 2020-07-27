John Lewis’ funeral set for Thursday

FILE – This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Sunday John Lewis’ casket crossed over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. 55 years ago the bridge became a landmark in the civil rights movement. After the casket crossed the bridge it was brought to the capital where Alabamians could pay their respects.

Monday, July 27, the casket was transferred from Montgomery to Washington D.C. where he will lie until Tuesday.

On Wednesday, July 29, A ceremony will be held at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda at 2 p.m. Lewis will lie in state from 3-7 p.m.

Lewis’ funeral is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Lewis died on July 17, 2020 at the age of 80.

