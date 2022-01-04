Jessica Taylor drops out of US Senate race, endorses Mike Durant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Birmingham business owner Jessica Taylor announced she would be ending her campaign for US Senate in 2022 and instead endorsing fellow candidate Mike Durant.

Taylor, a former 2020 candidate for Congress, made the announcement during a speech at the Ledges Country Club in Huntsville, saying it’s the best thing to keep “career politicians” out of office.

“After much reflection over this holiday season, I have decided that the best way to ensure that this seat doesn’t go to another establishment candidate who’s going to be beholden to special interests and lobbyists is for me to withdraw from this race and endorse Mike Durant,” Taylor said.

Taylor was just one of several candidates looking to take over Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat in the 2022 election, which includes Congressman Mo Brooks and former chief of staff for Shelby, Kattie Boyd Britt. Shelby, 87, announced he would not be seeking reelection after serving over 40 years in Washington in both Congress and the Senate.

While backing Durant, Taylor also took shots at Brooks and Britt during her speech Tuesday.

“I feel from the bottom of my heart, the most important thing, is that we do not let this seat go to career politicians. Where we’re just going to get ‘Mo’ of the same. And we absolutely can not let this seat go to ‘Common Core Katie’ as her inheritance,” she said.

A spokesperson for Britt’s campaign released a statement to CBS 42 and called Britt “100% against Common Core.”

Katie is surging in the polls because Alabamians know that she is the best candidate to protect our Christian conservative values, preserve the American Dream and fight back against Joe Biden’s radical agenda. She has already visited all 67 counties on the campaign trail and is proud to be the strong grassroots conservative in this race. It is clear that her message is resonating, which is why one of her opponents has even started using her campaign slogan. Alabamians want fresh blood to shake things up, not another ineffective career politician. Katie will always put Alabama and America first instead of the Washington special interests supporting her opponents. Sean Ross, campaign spokesperson for Katie Boyd Britt

Durant, a business owner and inspiration for the film “Black Hawk Down”, has described himself as being “pro-life, pro-Trump, and America first.”