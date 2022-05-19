BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s sergeant has been arrested on domestic violence charges, according to Joni Money, public information officer with the law enforcement agency.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Kenneth Holmes turned himself in after warrants were issued for his arrest related to “violence against two family members,” Money said in a written release.

The incident that led to the arrest occurred on May 12 at Holmes’ residence in Pleasant Grove, police said.

Holmes’ stepdaughter, whose biological father is also a Jefferson County Sheriff’s sergeant, was one of the victims in the incident. The 17-year-old’s biological father, Sgt. Ali Daniels, filed a petition on his daughter’s behalf for a protective order against Holmes.

The petition said that the 17-year-old told Daniels about the May 12 incident.

“Defendant was angry and grabbed plaintiff and her sister by the hair and shoved them into the wall,” the petition claims. “He then threatened to kill everyone in the home while holding a gun.”

Shortly after his arrest, Holmes was released on bonds totaling $33,000. He is currently on administrative leave from Jefferson County Sheriff’s office “pending the results of an internal investigation.”

A judge has set a final hearing on the protective order against Holmes for August 12.

