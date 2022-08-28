BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County.

Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found dead inside his black 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18 by Birmingham Police officers in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South in the Eastlake Community. His cause of death is currently under investigation.

The decedent is believed to have originally lived in Oneonta but was currently living in the 8300 block of Vassar Avenue in Birmingham. Attempts to locate Hodge’s mother, Doris Matson, have failed.

If you are a member of Hodge’s family or if you have knowledge of his family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.