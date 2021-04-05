Jeff West requests return of guns seized during wife’s murder case, files appeal

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man who was sentenced in February to 16 years in prison for the 2018 death of his camgirl wife has formally requested the return of his guns and other property confiscated during the investigation.

Jeff West’s attorney, John C. Robbins, filed a motion April 1, requesting the judge to return certain property that the Calera Police Department seized in the initial investigation of Kat West’s death.

The Calera Police Department seized certain firearms from West’s home and truck during the initial investigation, the court document states. They were not evidence in the case and “had nothing to do with” Kat West’s death, the attorney said. An autopsy found that she had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

West has requested his guns, along with other seized property, be released to his father. The guns were passed down to West from his grandfather, and he intends to give them to his son one day, court documents say.

In addition to filing for a return of property, West is also seeking an appeal. His attorney filed a motion to set an appeal bond, more court documents show. West plans to argue the evidence against him in the case was insufficient. He also will raise issues regarding his objections during the trial and “the court’s failure to give certain jury instructions on points of law and lesser included offenses,” the document states.

In February, West was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 16 years in prison. In a trial that lasted for nearly a week, prosecutors sought murder charges against West, arguing that the military veteran had struck his wife with a liquor bottle hours before she was found outside.

The investigation drew national attention due to his wife, Kathleen “Kat” West’s online presence as a webcam model who sold explicit photos of herself online.