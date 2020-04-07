Jeff Sessions: Doug Jones is a ‘disgrace to the great state of Alabama’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called Alabama Senator Doug Jones “a disgrace to the great state of Alabama” on Twitter Tuesday.
Jones tweeted about not sending voters to the polls in the middle of a pandemic, saying “even Alabama knows that.” Sessions responded to him, saying “Then you can move out of Alabama to be with your elite, liberal friends.”
