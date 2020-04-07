Jeff Sessions: Doug Jones is a ‘disgrace to the great state of Alabama’

FILE – In this March 3, 2020, file photo Jeff Sessions talks with the media after voting in Alabama’s primary election in Mobile, Ala. President Donald Trump’s campaign sent a letter demanding his former attorney general Sessions stop tying himself to Trump in campaign materials. The letter by The March 31 letter sent by Michael S. Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, accused Sessions of attempting to misleadingly promote connections to Trump. The Trump campaign reiterated their support for Tommy Tuberville in the GOP runoff. The Sessions camp said Thursday, April 2, 2020, that Alabama voters will decide the race. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called Alabama Senator Doug Jones “a disgrace to the great state of Alabama” on Twitter Tuesday.

Jones tweeted about not sending voters to the polls in the middle of a pandemic, saying “even Alabama knows that.” Sessions responded to him, saying “Then you can move out of Alabama to be with your elite, liberal friends.”

