MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jean Graetz, the wife of civil rights leader Rev. Robert Graetz, died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. She was 90 years old.

A family spokesperson confirmed Jean Graetz’s death to CBS 42’s Jeff Sanders.

Jean Graetz, wife of civil rights leader, Rev. Robert Graetz has died at age 90 from lung cancer. Rev. Graetz passed away in September.

Robert Gratez was a civil rights icon, who helped form the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955. He passed away in September at age 92.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made for Jean Graetz. No other information has been released at this time.