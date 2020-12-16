Jean Graetz, wife of civil right leader Rev. Robert Graetz, dead at 90

Alabama News

by: Phil Pinarski and Jeff Sanders

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jean Graetz, the wife of civil rights leader Rev. Robert Graetz, died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. She was 90 years old.

A family spokesperson confirmed Jean Graetz’s death to CBS 42’s Jeff Sanders.

Robert Gratez was a civil rights icon, who helped form the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955. He passed away in September at age 92.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made for Jean Graetz. No other information has been released at this time.

