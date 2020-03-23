JCSD: Mississippi man killed in two-vehicle accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Vancleave, Miss. man died in a fatal two-car accident Monday morning, while three others sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says around 11am, the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra was travelling northeast on Old Fort Bayou Road, south of Semmes Road. The Hyundai crossed over the center line, colliding with a grey Nissan Titan. The driver of the Elantra was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His identity will be withheld until his family is notified.

Sheriff Ezell says the driver of the Titan and two other occupants were transported to Ocean Springs Hospital. One of the occupants was airlifted to USA Women and Children’s Hospital in Mobile.

JCSD says no charges were filed and the accident is still under investigation.

