JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1.

Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men fled in what looks like a black Ford Explorer. The SUV appears to have a chair lift on the back.

Police said two people were in the store at the time of the robbery, and one of them said they spoke with the driver. The witness said the driver appeared to be in his 60s and had gray hair and a gray beard.

Police ask you to contact Ron Baggette with the Jackson Police Major Crimes Unit at 251-246-4484 or the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 251-275-3773.