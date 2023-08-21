JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has confirmed that a body found near County Road 67 was male, but the sheriff says investigators are awaiting an autopsy for identification.

Sheriff Rocky Harnen confirmed to News 19 Sunday that the remains found Friday were male but said investigators have yet to identify the person. He said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday and investigators hope to have more information after that.

Harnen said Friday that JCSO responded to a call around 1 p.m. from a fisherman who said a body, which the sheriff said was wrapped in black plastic, washed up near a boat launch on County Road 67 near Jackson/Marshall County line. He said the body was found near a causeway close to Langston.

The sheriff said Friday that investigators believe foul play was involved in the person’s death.

“Obviously at this point, we haven’t called it homicide but it’s certainly suspicious due to the circumstances and the way it was found,” the Sheriff said. “It’s certainly foul play and we are considering it foul play, just to be honest with you.”