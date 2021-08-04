Ivey order flags to be flown at half-staff for slain Selma officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday, flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Selma police officer who was killed last week, according to Governor Kay Ivey’s Office.

Selma Police Officer, Marquis Dewon Moorer was killed on Tuesday, July 27th, outside of his home in an unprovoked attack.

“Let us remember the life and service of Officer Moorer, who was a 4-year veteran of the Selma Police Department,” Ivey’s office said. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, the Selma Police Department, and the /city of Selma.”