MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey added extra incentive for people to help in the hunt for escaped murder suspect Casey White and former jailer Vicky White, who investigators believe helped the man flee a Lauderdale County lockup. Ivey signed two proclamations on Friday offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

Casey White, 38, was being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. Investigators believe former Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, 56, helped Casey White escape on April 29. The two are not related.

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars.”

The U.S. Marshal Service has also offered rewards in this case. They’re offering $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Vicky White.