Ivey awards almost $1 million to improve highway safety in SW Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — In an effort to reinforce highway safety across Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded almost $7 million in grants to six organizations within the state, including an almost $1-million grant to Mobile County Commission for the Southwest Regional Highway Safety Office.

The funds will be used to cover overtime for local police officers, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers conducting extra patrols and checkpoints during peak travel times, like major holidays, targeting speeding, seat belt violations and impaired driving. Funding also will cover major enforcement details like “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The goal of the grant money is to make Alabama roads safer by preventing injuries and fatalities while also ensuring that offenders are prosecuted.

The funds are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Grants awarded:

$1.39 million to the Franklin County Commission for the North Central Alabama Highway Safety Office. The office serves Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Marion, Morgan, Pickens, Walker and Winston counties.

$1.66 million to the city of Opelika for the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office which serves Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Macon, Randolph, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties.

$1.21 million for the Southeast Alabama Regional Highway Safety Office at Enterprise State Community College. The office serves Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Montgomery, Pike, Russell and Tuscaloosa counties.

$957,369 to the Mobile County Commission for the Southwest Regional Highway Safety Office which serves Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties.

$1.54 million to ALEA cover overtime for state troopers who are working extra shifts during periods and in locations that have high numbers of speeding and impaired driving violations.