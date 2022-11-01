MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to move your clocks back an hour. The time will change on Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. It’s happening in Alabama even though Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law in 2021 to make Daylight Saving Time year-round.

To explain that and more, WKRG News 5 has created a list of things you need to know before moving your clocks.

What is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time began as a way to have more hours of sunlight during any given day during the Summer months. It was also created as a way to cut down on energy use. Eight months out of the year are now part of Daylight Saving Time.

Why does Alabama participate in Daylight Saving Time?

In May 2021, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time year-round in the state. Even though this bill was passed, the bill can only be enforced after Congress approves it. Daylight Saving Time is a federal law and federal law must be upheld across the 50 states unless Congress approves specific states to have their own laws.

When will the federal Daylight Saving Time law be changed?

On March 15, 2022, the Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in all the states beginning in 2023. The bill, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, is still required to be approved by the House and needs President Joe Biden’s signature to actually become law.

What do I need to do to prepare?

Here are some suggestions of what to check off your to-do list:

change the batteries in your smoke detector

clean your heater and AC filters

clean out the dryer vent

take stock of your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of anything that has expired

flip your mattress to even wear

clean the gutters on the roof line of your home

give your coffee machine a good deep clean