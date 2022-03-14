FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – If you travel through Flomaton, you’ve probably noticed a new sign showing current speeds, warning drivers to slow down. Operation Arrive Alive is making sure drivers do just that.

“We want you to be safe. It’s not about tickets. We want you to be safe. I think people get in the mindset of cruise control, being on 70 miles per hour on the interstate coming down Highway 113 where out of city limits it is 65 miles per hour,” said Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson.

He says the highways in town get busier this time of year as more visitors use Flomaton as a main route to head south from I-65 to Florida beaches. He’s hoping to educate drivers as they pass through the area.

“And you might ask well it’s a four-lane highway why is it 35 miles per hour? Because if you look right down the bridge there’s a stop sign. That’s one of the most locations we have accidents or crashes,” he added.

On a single day in February on Highway 31, there were close to 5,000 vehicles on the road. A new report shows 4,163 of those drivers were going above the 35mph posted speed limit and nearly 2200 were doing at least 10mph or over.

“I know the Florida deputies and Sheriff Chip Simmons have the same issues that we have. Our people are going there, and their people are coming here,” said Chief Thompson.

Chief Thompson tells WKRG News 5 despite what some drivers may think, Flomaton is not a speed trap.

“When you think about an old town where it goes from 70 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour, yeah that might be an issue, but it goes from 65 miles per hour, to 45 miles per hour, to 55 miles per hour on Highway 113,” he continued.

The police chief tells us his officers wrote more warnings last month than tickets, but he says if a ticket is what it takes to save a life his officers are ready.