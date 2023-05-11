MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The average cost of a home in Alabama has dropped since market highs in 2022. So what can the average Alabamian afford?

According to the Alabama Economic and Real Estate Report, the average selling price of a home was $237,487 in March of 2023. That is an 11.9% decrease in the cost compared to last March.

Though it’s getting cheaper to purchase a home, the Alabama Association of Realtors noted in its March report that inflation still remains a concern.

Alabama realtors sold almost 7,000 homes in March, but there were still over 10,000 homes on the market. On average, homes spent 58 days on the market before selling, which is almost double the length of time it took to sell the homes last year.

Major mortgage lenders follow the 28% rule, which states that no more than 28% of your monthly income before taxes should go towards your mortgage. This means that if you make $4,000 a month before, no more than $1,120 should go more towards your mortgage.

Considering that information, let’s see what the average Alabamian can afford for a 30-year mortgage. Based on Transunion data, the average credit score for the state is 672, which typically results in a 7.9% interest rate for the average cost of a home in the state as of May 8.

For most borrowers seeking conventional mortgage loans, it’s recommended they put down 20 to 25% of the cost of the home (exceptions include borrowers getting USDA loans that do not require a down payment or those paying private mortgage insurance). Since the average cost of an Alabama home is $237,487, it’s recommended they put down at least $47,497 to purchase a home.

Given the data above, the average Alabamian, with a conventional mortgage and a 20% down payment, can expect to pay $1,381 per month.

Given that the average Alabamian makes $30,354 a year, according to 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data, the average home is out of their reach. Considering the 28% rule, this means that most citizens in the state can only afford to spend $708.26 per month on their mortgage, slightly more than half what they would need to afford for the average home in Alabama.