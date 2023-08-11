NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WDHN) — A former Dothan pageant queen in the middle of an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband, a former Auburn Tigers football player, has finally spoken out for the first time since her arrest in an interview with the New York Post.

On Friday, Lindsay Shiver told the Post, “It’s been really tough. I really can’t say too much right now. It’s been hard. But I can’t speak about it,”

According to ABC, Shiver was released from Fox Hill Prison on Wednesday after posting her $100,000 bond. ABC says she posted bail a week before she was released, but she had initially failed to provide the court with an address in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas on the island of New Providence, causing a delay in her release.

The Post reported that prosecutors in the Bahamas initially objected to bond for Lindsay Shiver but withdrew the objection after speaking with Robert Shiver, the intended target of the plot.

Shiver’s alleged accomplices, her lover, 28-year-old barman Terrence Bethel and the would-be hitman, Faron Newbold Jr., were booked and released on a $20,000 bond each.

All three were fitted with ankle monitors and must remain in the Bahamas until October 5, their next scheduled court appearance. Shiver will also have a daily curfew of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and must sign in at the Central Police Station in Nassau on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

According to ABC, Shiver had sent photos of Robert Shiver, to Newbold Jr., along with the message “Kill him.” Authorities claimed that Shiver later admitted in an interrogation with law enforcement that she sent those text messages.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Bethel admitted he never intended to hurt Robert Shiver, saying, “She’s a great mother. I have too much respect for her and her children to want to hurt their father. None of us have anything to hide. People are taking everything at face value and defaming us,”

Bahamas Court News states law enforcement discovered the murder plot while investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana. They claim officers came across the messages on WhatsApp while searching the phone of one of the break-in suspects.

Shiver, whose maiden name is Shirly, was named Miss Houston County in 2005, according to Houston County Pagent Inc. She also placed second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.