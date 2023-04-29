MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Have you seen coyotes around Mobile recently? Are you trying to figure out how to get rid of them? According to the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, it is legal to kill coyotes.

They can be hunted during daylight hours throughout the year. Hunters with a valid nighttime feral swine and coyote hunting license can hunt coyotes at night on privately owned and leased lands during special seasons designated by the Alabama conservation Commissioner. These night hunting seasons were made possible when Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that provided for the new license.

Coyotes can be attracted to your home for many things including the availability of their natural food sources and having a large amount of garbage or pet food.

If you aren’t looking to kill a coyote but want them away from your house, there are a few steps you can take, according to the website Bob Vila. Those steps include:

Get rid of what is attracting the coyote to your yard

Consider getting a guard dog

Fence in your property

Spray ammonia around the property

Use light or sound to deter them

Mating season for coyotes is between January and March and, according to NYC.gov, male coyotes may become more aggressive during that time.