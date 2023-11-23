ALABAMA (WKRG) — Hanging items on your rearview mirror has become normal over the years – whether it’s a car freshener or a lanyard, the rearview mirror is likely used to hang something.

What do people hang from their rearview mirror?

According to an article from Glass Doctor, there are eight main items that drivers hang from their windshields. Those items are:

Graduation tassel

Necklaces

Air fresheners

Rearview mirror charms

Religious pictures

Dream catchers

Headphones/cords

Lanyard with keys

You may also see fuzzy dice.

What do fuzzy dice signify?

Fuzzy dice have been around since World War II, according to Meadowland of Carmel. WWII pilots would add trinkets to their planes to “keep them safe.” These pilots would use gambling pieces as tokens of good luck.

The tradition has continued, albeit using mass-produced items like fuzzy dice, for automobile drivers.

But is it illegal to hang things on the mirror in Alabama?

There is currently no law in Alabama that states you cannot have anything hanging on the rearview mirror; however, there is a law regarding the obstruction of windshields.

Alabama law states “no person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster, or other nontransparent material upon the front windshield, side wings, or side or rear windows of such vehicle (if it) obstructs the driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway.”

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Parrot Head Reef Project in the works with Orange Beach connection