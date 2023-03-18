ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Iowa man died Friday night when the car he was in left the road and hit two trees, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Michael Willits, 36 of Cedar Rapids, was a passenger in a 2018 Jeep Compass when it hit two trees Friday at 7 p.m. Willits was not using a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the Jeep. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, another Cedar Rapids man, was taken to D.W. McMillan Hospital for medical treatment. The crash happened on Rock Creek Road near Brewton, Ala. Members of the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.