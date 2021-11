BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation involving hundreds of missing packages from FedEx.

According to BCSO, deputies located “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine.”

As of 5 p.m., FedEx officials have sent another vehicle to collect the assorted packages from the scene.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.