Investigation underway after 5-year-old shot in Forestdale

Alabama News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy.

On Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, at 1:21am Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate the shooting of a 5-year-old boy in the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue.

When deputies arrived they found paramedics treating the child for a gunshot wound. The incident was called in by the victims brother.

The child was transported to the hospital in what appeared to be a stable condition, the sheriff’s office reports.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating this incident.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories