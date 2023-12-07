LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County inmate was found deceased Wednesday morning inside his jail cell. A death investigation is now being conducted by Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate, who was alone in his cell at the time of the discovery, showed no apparent signs of foul play, according to initial reports.

Investigators report on December 6th, 2023, at around 6:30 AM, corrections deputies at Lee County discovered the lifeless body of Kevin Bradley Winslett (51) in his jail cell. Investigators say Winslett, a resident of the Salem community in Lee County, was facing a life-threatening medical condition prior to his arrest.

In adherence to Lee County Sheriff’s Office policy, an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Winslett’s death has been initiated, with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office taking charge of the inquiry.

Winslett had been arrested on November 22nd, 2023, and was held without bond on a series of charges, including unlawful possession of a pistol, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery 1st degree, kidnapping 1st degree, and domestic violence charges of varying degrees.