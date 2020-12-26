Internet, card machines at Walmart locations across north Alabama affected by AT&T outage

The ongoing AT&T outage related to Friday’s explosion in Nashville is affecting a major business.

Several customers posted on social media saying card machines were offline at Walmart stores across north Alabama.

Walmart confirmed the outage to News 19, saying “they are actively working to get stores back online.”

“Due to impact on an AT&T transformer in the area, some of our stores are experiencing temporary internet outages. We are actively working with local personnel to get our stores back online and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” Walmart statement

As of Saturday morning, AT&T said crews had been working around the clock to restore service to Nashville and surrounding areas.

