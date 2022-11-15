BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m.
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating Ray’s death as a homicide.
He was serving a life sentence following a 2008 robbery conviction out of Mobile County.
