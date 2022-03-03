BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 49-year-old William Eric Jennings was found unresponsive in his two-man cell Tuesday. Jennings had died from blunt force trauma sustained during a reported assault by another inmate.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating Jennings’ death as a homicide.

Jennings was serving a life sentence following a 1993 murder conviction out of Jefferson County.