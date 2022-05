COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Shelby County Jail was found dead Saturday night.

According to the SCSO, an inmate in “medical distress” was found by deputies during cell checks around 9:45 p.m. The inmate did receive assistance from deputies and medical staff, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The SCSO identified the inmate as Kathy Burcham. Her exact cause of death is not yet known.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.