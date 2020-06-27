Inmate escapes Hamilton Community Based Facility

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) -- A Hoover police officer was fired over a social media post depicting a Black protestor in the crosshairs of a rifle scope, a department official confirmed Saturday.

Lt. Keith Czeskleba of Hoover Police said Officer Ryan Snow was fired Friday for making an "insensitive" Facebook post that did not adhere to the police department's standards. Both the department and the Hoover mayor were made aware of the incident on Wednesday.