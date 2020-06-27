Inmate escapes Hamilton Community Based Facility

Alabama News

HAMILTON, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate escaped from Hamilton Community Based Facility on June 27, 2020. Danny Ray Tucker, 43, escaped early Saturday morning.

If you have any information on Tucker’s whereabouts please notify local authorities, Hamilton CBF, or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825

