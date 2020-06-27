Inmate escapes Hamilton Community Based Facility

HAMILTON, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate escaped from Hamilton Community Based Facility on June 27, 2020. Danny Ray Tucker, 43, escaped early Saturday morning.
If you have any information on Tucker’s whereabouts please notify local authorities, Hamilton CBF, or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825
LATEST STORIES
- Alabama police officer fired over social media post depicting protestor in crosshairs
- Mississippi House votes to change design of state flag
- MPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday morning
- School board member in Oklahoma spotted drinking a beer during board meeting
- All but four Alabama driver’s license offices to be reopened by Monday