ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are looking for a man who escaped from the Fountain Correctional facility in Atmore. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson confirmed that 41-year-old Edward Williams escaped from Fountain Sunday morning.

According to prison records, Williams was serving a 999-year prison sentence for several counts of robbery out of Jefferson County. He’s described as a black man, 6’1″ weighing 143 pounds. Officials haven’t said how he escaped. We’ve reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections for more information.