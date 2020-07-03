Inmate escapes Childersburg CBF

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate has escaped from Childersburg Community Based Facility early Friday morning.
Johnathan Stan Smitherman, 38, was last seen wearing state issued white clothing and was not accounted for during initial bed roster count.
If you have seen Smitherman or know any information that will lead to a recapture contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.
