Inmate escapes Childersburg CBF

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate has escaped from Childersburg Community Based Facility early Friday morning.

Johnathan Stan Smitherman, 38, was last seen wearing state issued white clothing and was not accounted for during initial bed roster count.

If you have seen Smitherman or know any information that will lead to a recapture contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories