LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

ADOC confirmed Ariene* Kimbrough’s body was found on January 4.

Initial investigation showed Kimbrough was the victim of an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. Kimbrough was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree robbery out of Clarke County.

The incident remains under investigation.

*Family members reached out to News 19 to confirm that the spelling of the inmate’s name is Adrian.

Court records show Adrian Kimbrough was convicted of murder and first-degree robbery. The charge of robbery listed a clerical error, according to the family.