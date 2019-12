CLIO, Ala. (WKRG) — 54-years-old, Rubin Hayes; serving a five-year sentence for assault first degree out of Mobile, was found collapsed in his cell at Easterling Correctional Facility.

According to a physician, Hayes was pronounced dead at 10:51 p.m. on November 24, 2019.

A final autopsy report is pending and will reveal Hayes’ cause of death.

LATEST STORIES: