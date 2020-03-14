MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An administrative order issued by the Supreme Court of Alabama has suspended all in-person court proceedings for the next 30 days.
After Governor Ivey declared a state of emergency, followed by President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency in reference to COVID-19, the Supreme Court of Alabama declared a state of emergency for the entire Judicial Branch of the State of Alabama.
The order can be accessed below.
LATEST STORIES:
- Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads
- Travel ban to extend to United Kingdom, Ireland
- In-Person court proceedings suspended by Alabama Supreme Court for next 30 days
- Carnival Valor passengers urged to contact health department after coronavirus case in Columbus
- Pres. Trump says he took test for coronavirus