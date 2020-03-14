In-Person court proceedings suspended by Alabama Supreme Court for next 30 days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An administrative order issued by the Supreme Court of Alabama has suspended all in-person court proceedings for the next 30 days.

After Governor Ivey declared a state of emergency, followed by President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency in reference to COVID-19, the Supreme Court of Alabama declared a state of emergency for the entire Judicial Branch of the State of Alabama.

The order can be accessed below.

