MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Alabama primaries include the state’s top jobs, including governor and U.S. Senate. To help you get your vote in on time, WKRG News 5 has a list of dates plus links to ballot applications and all the information you need to make your voice heard in the 2022 Alabama primaries.

Absentee voting begins March 30 in Alabama

Absentee voting for the May 24 Primary Elections in Alabama begins March 30. Here are other important dates for absentee voting:

May 17 : The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail

: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail May 19: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand

The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand May 23: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager

The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager May 24: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

How do I get an absentee ballot?

There are three ways to get an absentee ballot for the 2022 Alabama Primary Elections. You can download the applications online. You can also request a ballot by visiting or calling your local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Additionally, you can call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Who is eligible for absentee voting in Alabama?

The State of Alabama has strict guidelines for who is eligible for absentee voting in the state’s elections. According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, voters can cast an absentee ballot if they meet one of these requirements:

EXPECTS TO BE ABSENT FROM THE COUNTY on election day

IS ILL OR HAS A PHYSICAL DISABILITY that prevents a trip to the polling place

IS PHYSICALLY INCAPACITATED AND WILL NOT BE ABLE TO VOTE IN PERSON BECAUSE THEY CANNOT ACCESS THEIR ASSIGNED POLLING PLACE DUE TO ONE OF THE FOLLOWING DISABILITIES (neurological, musculoskeletal, respiratory (including speech organs), cardiovascular, or other life-altering disorder that affects his or her ability to perform manual tasks, stand for any length of time, walk unassisted, see, hear or speak) AND: A) HE OR SHE IS AN ELDERLY VOTER AGED 65 OR OLDER; OR B) HE OR SHE IS A VOTER WITH A DISABILITY

A) HE OR SHE IS AN ELDERLY VOTER AGED 65 OR OLDER; OR B) HE OR SHE IS A VOTER WITH A DISABILITY IS A REGISTERED ALABAMA VOTER LIVING OUTSIDE THE COUNTY, such as a member of the armed forces, a voter employed outside the United States, a college student, or a spouse or child of such a person

IS AN APPOINTED ELECTION OFFICER OR POLL WATCHER at a polling place other than his or her regular polling place

EXPECTS TO WORK A REQUIRED SHIFT, 10-HOURS OR MORE, that coincides with polling hours

IS A CAREGIVER for a family member to the second degree of kinship by affinity or consanguinity and the family member is confined to his or her home

IS CURRENTLY INCARCERATED in prison or jail and has not been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude

Alabama also permits emergency absentee voting. The Alabama Secretary of State’s website says “EMERGENCY ABSENTEE VOTING applications can be made after the absentee deadline but no later than 5 PM on the day before the election, if the voter: