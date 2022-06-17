The name of the inmate that wa killed at the Donaldson Correctional Facility on Wednesday has been released by ADOC officials.

BESSEMER, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate that was killed at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been identified by the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

ADOC’s Public Information Officer Kelly Betts confirmed that 41-year-old Mitchell Cosby was involved in an “inmate-on-inmate” assault involving a weapon on Wednesday. An earlier report from ADOC said he had been stabbed around 4:27 p.m.

(Alabama Department of Corrections)

Betts says Cosby was flown to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He died before arriving at the hospital, Betts told News 19.

Cosby was serving a life sentence at Donaldson for a 2002 murder conviction out of Jefferson County.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is “thoroughly investigating the incident,” Betts said. More information, including the identity of the other inmate involved, is expected to be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

Another inmate, who has not yet been identified, was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday morning. The 68-year-old inmate had been staying in the infirmary and was being treated for a “significant natural disease,” according to the coroner’s office report.

That inmate was pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m., with his death being attributed to natural causes. According to ADOC officials, he had been serving a life sentence for a 1984 murder conviction out of Cullman County.

Two other deaths had been previously reported earlier this month, one reportedly from “natural causes” and another from a “medical illness.” The last homicide to be reported at Donaldson was March 1, when William Eric Jennings, 49, died from “blunt force trauma.”