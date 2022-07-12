Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that Sarah Stanley was arrested by the Moulton Police Department.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Idaho woman who was arrested in Lawrence County was set to be extradited to her home state, according to prosecutors. However, 69 days later she remains incarcerated in Alabama.

Sarah Stanley appeared in a Lawrence County courtroom on Thursday where her attorney said she has been detained, without bond, for an unreasonable amount of time.

Stanley was arrested by Moulton Police on April 29 because of an outstanding felony warrant. She was involved in a custody case in Idaho, and she left the state with her child, violating her custody agreement which resulted in the felony charge.

When Moulton Police arrested her, prosecutors say she gave deputies a fake name but she currently has not been charged with anything in Alabama.

In Thursday’s hearing, Stanley said she waived her extradition rights in May, shortly after her arrest.

She said she waived them again during a hearing in June but Lawrence County Circuit Judge Mark Craig said there was no record of her waiving her rights.

The state of Idaho has known about Stanley’s arrest for more than 60 days and has not made a move to extradite her.

On Thursday, Judge Craig said the state of Alabama has nothing to gain from keeping Stanley imprisoned. He said if she is not picked up by Idaho law enforcement officers by noon on July 14, she is to be released from the Lawrence County Jail.